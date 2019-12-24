BJP MLAs Derail Question Hour for Second Day in UP Assembly
Over 100 BJP MLAs staged a dharna inside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on 17th December which has now continued for the second day, derailing precious Question Hour time, reported Economic Times.
On 18 December, the Question Hour was derailed in both houses of the Uttar Pradesh legislature for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as a determined opposition created uproar over various issues, particularly law and order.
Both the state Assembly and the Legislative Council had to be adjourned briefly, minutes after it met for the day to allow frayed tempers to cool down.
The two Houses were then adjourned till noon, as a result of which the vital Question Hour was affected for the second consecutive day.
The dharna was caused when BJP MLA, Nand Kishore Gurjar tried to speak out of turn against alleged police atrocities on him but this was blocked by the speaker, Hriday Narain Dikshit. On Tuesday, 17 December, despite the proceedings being adjourned by the speaker, MLAs refused to leave the premises.
Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary sought permission from Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit to raise various issues, particularly those pertaining to law and order.
He was, however, shouted down by members from treasury benches who claimed that the opposition had no issue to raise and hence was disturbing the proceedings.
In a post on Facebook, BJP MLA Shyam Prakash from Hardoi district has suggested that MLAs should start forming unions like government employees. The post came in a day after more than 100 BJP MLAs staged a dharna inside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.
In his post, Shyam Prakash states that “..in today’s politics, the MLA has become the weakest link.”
(inputs from PTI)