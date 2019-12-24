BJP MLAs Derail Question Hour for Second Day in UP Assembly

Over 100 BJP MLAs staged a dharna inside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on 17th December which has now continued for the second day, derailing precious Question Hour time, reported Economic Times.

On 18 December, the Question Hour was derailed in both houses of the Uttar Pradesh legislature for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as a determined opposition created uproar over various issues, particularly law and order.

Both the state Assembly and the Legislative Council had to be adjourned briefly, minutes after it met for the day to allow frayed tempers to cool down.

The two Houses were then adjourned till noon, as a result of which the vital Question Hour was affected for the second consecutive day.