BJP Member ‘Abducted’ in Kashmir, Rescue Operation Underway

Meharajuddin Malla is also the Vice President of Municipal Committee Watergam in Baramulla’s Sopore.

The Quint
Published15 Jul 2020, 10:05 AM IST
India
1 min read

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member in Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Mehrajuddin Malla, was allegedly abducted by an unknown person on the morning of Wednesday, 15 July, reported ANI.

Mehrajuddin Malla is also the Vice President of Municipal Committee Watergam in Baramulla’s Sopore.

Officials reportedly informed PTI that he was allegedly abducted at Marazigund in Rafiabad area of Barmulla, while he was en route to Sopore.

Operations to rescue Mehrajuddin Mall are reportedly underway.

Also Read

Jammu & Kashmir Cop, Terrorist Killed in Encounter in Baramulla

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:

Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!