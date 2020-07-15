BJP Member ‘Abducted’ in Kashmir, Rescue Operation Underway
Meharajuddin Malla is also the Vice President of Municipal Committee Watergam in Baramulla’s Sopore.
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member in Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Mehrajuddin Malla, was allegedly abducted by an unknown person on the morning of Wednesday, 15 July, reported ANI.
Officials reportedly informed PTI that he was allegedly abducted at Marazigund in Rafiabad area of Barmulla, while he was en route to Sopore.
Operations to rescue Mehrajuddin Mall are reportedly underway.
