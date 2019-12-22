BJP Plans Mass Outreach Programme on Amended Citizenship Act

The Congress is doing politics of " appeasement" over the issue and its language is same as that of Pakistan, he alleged.

Yadav accused Opposition parties, especially the Congress, of "disturbing" peace in the country and spreading confusion over the law, and asserted that the legislation has infused a new sense of hope and security among minorities of three countries living in India without citizenship for decades.

The amended law, termed divisive and discriminatory by the Opposition for making religion a ground for citizenship, seeks to give citizenship to minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India before December 2014 due to religious persecution.

The ongoing protests have claimed several lives as many believe that the law in conjunction with the NRC will discriminate against Muslim citizens, a charge rejected by the government.