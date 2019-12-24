BJP Makes Animation Clip on Muslims to Clear Doubts on CAA-NRC

“We appeal to every Indian Muslim that they make an effort to understand CAA and educate others about it as well. Otherwise, the political parties will keep polarising the nation for their own votebanks,” the BJP’s official handle tweeted out.

“Be wary of rumours and know the truth,” it added.

The video says that both CAA and NRC pose no threats to Muslims who are Indian citizens. It explains that the law is to grant citizenship to non Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.