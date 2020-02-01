BJP Leaders Praise Budget, PM Modi Says it Has ‘Vision and Action’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 1 February, praised the Budget for having "vision" as well as "action" and for its focus on boosting economic growth, as BJP leaders highlighted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's key announcements to assert that they will help India become a five trillion-dollar economy by 2024.
Home Minister Amit Shah said the budget will help fulfill the Modi government's resolve to double the income of farmers and provide "unprecedented" relief to the taxpayers.
In a series of tweets, Shah said world-class highways, railways, ports, airports and metros will be built in the country with the allocation of Rs 100 lakh crore.
"In this budget, the Modi government has taken effective steps to rationalise the tax system, boost basic infrastructure, strengthen the banking system, promote investment and ease of doing business, which will further the Modi government's resolve to make India a five trillion-dollar economy," he said.
‘Budget Has Vision and Action’: PM
BJP president J P Nadda hailed the Budget as "visionary, futuristic, growth-oriented, transformative and all-inclusive" and said it will ensure the development of all sections of society.
Prime Minister Modi dwelt at length on the Budget to refer to its various aspects and said it has both "vision and action".
"I am confident that this budget will boost income and investment, demand and consumption, and energise credit flow and the financial system. The budget will not only fulfill our current needs but also realise our future aspirations in this decade," Modi added.
‘Pragmatic Budget’: Union Minister Javadekar
BJP ally and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan, also a Union minister, praised the budget as "historic" and "development-oriented".
Union minister Prakash Javadekar described the Budget as "most pragmatic" at a time when the world economy is facing headwinds.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the budget will revive growth and rejuvenate demand in the economy.
It is investment friendly and will go a long way in doubling farmers' income and unshackling Indian industries, he said "The first budget of the new decade presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gives an outline of a new and confident India. It is a promising, proactive and progressive Budget which will make India healthy and wealthy in coming years," Singh said.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari asserted that the Budget will boost growth.
