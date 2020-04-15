BJP Leader in Kerala Held for Sexually Abusing Minor Girl

A local BJP leader, also a school teacher, was arrested on Wednesday, 15 April on the charge of sexually abusing a 10-year-old student nearly a month ago, police said.

Kuniyil Padmarajan (45), a BJP panchayat president and district leader of National Teachers' Union (NTU), the teachers' wing of the BJP, was arrested from a Poyilur area near Kannur when he tried to escape after seeing the police," an investigating officer told PTI.

The parents of the fourth standard student of Palathayi school, where Padmarajan was also working as a teacher, had on 17 March approached the police with the complaint.