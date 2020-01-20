BJP Gives Three Seats to JD, LJP for Delhi Assembly Polls

The BJP will allot two seats to the JD(U) and one to the Lok Janshakti Party in Delhi as it gears up to take on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the assembly polls scheduled for 8 February.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the party leadership has taken a decision to give two seats to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-headed JD(U) and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan-headed LJP.

JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi welcomed the development, saying it reminded him of the "old NDA" of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani when the BJP and its allies fought elections together.