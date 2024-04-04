BJP Foundation Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, Celebration, and More

The Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) is one of the oldest political parties in India. Its founder, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, was a leader of the pro-Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The BJS was established in 1951 as the political wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The group's first president was Mookerjee. The organization initially opposed the division of India into two states, but it soon became a platform for promoting Hindu nationalism and the preservation of Indian culture and identity.

One of the most prominent leaders of the BJS in the 1950s and 1960s was Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He joined three other political parties and established the Janata Party in 1979. Vajpayee led the BJS until the 1980s, when the government collapsed. The BJS then reorganised itself as the BJP on 6 April 1980 under the leadership of Lal Krishan Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi.

The Bharatiya Jana Sangh has a long history of fighting for national integration and the preservation of Hindu culture and identity. The organization's success is due to the dedication of its leaders and their unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of the Hindu community.

