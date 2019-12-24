BJP 1.0 Fulfilled Only 24% of its Assurances in Lok Sabha: Report

The 16th Lok Sabha (2014-2019) under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 1,540 assurances unfulfilled, according to a report by IndiaSpend. When compared to its predecessor, the number has jumped by 300%. Two-thirds of these assurances were left unfulfilled in the lead up to the 2019 general elections.

Government assurances are defined as promises made to Members of Parliament (MP) on the floors of both the parliamentary houses. These "assurances" could be in the form of promises given in response to a question or requests raised by the MPs themselves.

The assurances range from impact of demonetisation and implementation of goods and services tax, attacks on journalists, a national policy on empowerment of transgender rights.