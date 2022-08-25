Biocon Bribery Case: CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Five People

Insulin Aspart was approved by the EU and Canada respectively prior to the filing of an application before the Indian CDSCO and this is one of the considerations for the grant of an Indian approval," the statement said.

It said under the Indian regulations, approval for a foreign approved drug is not an exception as surmised by the investigating agency and is in fact within the rules.

“The company has not made any payments to Bioinnovat Research or any other party named to facilitate the alleged bribe to the CDSCO official. We deny other allegations on wrong doings in seeking approval for Insulin Aspart under existing provisions and precedence. We reiterate our confidence in the judicial system and have fully cooperated with the investigating agency," it said.