Bilal Bagh Anti-CAA Protest Continues With Sanitizer, Masks
From hundreds of women flocking to Bilal Bagh on Tannery Road 8 February onwards, the number has now dwindled to mere tens, sitting resolutely on chairs, one metre away from one another.
The coronavirus outbreak has, thus far, claimed four lives and infected hundreds in India, including 15 in the state. As the state government has clamped down on all large gatherings and public events, shuttering malls, cinema halls, schools and colleges, there has been a clamour to shut down protest sites attracting hundreds.
However, the women of Bilal Bagh in Bengaluru are determined to keep their resistance going, albeit symbolically. The organisers have taken to screening visitors, dispensing sanitizer freely, handing out home-made masks and conducting sessions on the symptoms and spread of the virus.
The protest at New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has become subdued, and in order to maintain social distancing, participants have been given with masks, hand sanitizer and wooden beds. In Chennai’s Washermenpet, the protest inspired by Shaheen Bagh was temporarily suspended from Wednesday, 18 March.
In Pune and Mumbai, like in Bengaluru, the protests will continue but on a smaller scale, putting people’s safety first.
Periodic Sanitization & Screening
Saquib, one of the organisers of the Bilal Bagh protest and who heads the team of volunteers, said that the entire area is sanitised every day in the morning and at regular intervals.
“Early in the morning, we sanitise the whole place. We make all the visitors wash their hands and seat them at a distance of 1 metre away from each other. We also keep asking them to wash their hands and hand out sanitizer. We have also been making masks of our own and handing them out to everyone who comes and vendors sitting around us,” he said.
In a video shared by the organisers, protesters can be seen cleaning chairs, wiping down surfaces, volunteers helping protesters with masks, and people being sanitised upon entry.
Doctor on Call, Masks Distributed
Saquib explained that while they always had a doctor available for protesters spending long hours at the site, ever since the outbreak, they have had someone sit at the site 24/7 and keep an eye on everyone’s health.
“He keeps checking everyone regularly and keeps an eye on us all. We have asked people not to bring their kids, but if they have to, we make sure they keep washing their hands, and everyone is wearing a mask. We are trying our best to spread awareness about this virus,” he said.
The organisers also wanted to take this opportunity to educate locals and the underprivileged about the dangers of coronavirus. They also said they would be conducting free basic health check-ups for those who walked in.
Meanwhile, the protesters are planning to adhere to the Prime Minister Modi’s call for a a ‘janta curfew’ in a different way