Bilal Bagh Anti-CAA Protest Continues With Sanitizer, Masks

Saquib, one of the organisers of the Bilal Bagh protest and who heads the team of volunteers, said that the entire area is sanitised every day in the morning and at regular intervals.

“Early in the morning, we sanitise the whole place. We make all the visitors wash their hands and seat them at a distance of 1 metre away from each other. We also keep asking them to wash their hands and hand out sanitizer. We have also been making masks of our own and handing them out to everyone who comes and vendors sitting around us,” he said.

In a video shared by the organisers, protesters can be seen cleaning chairs, wiping down surfaces, volunteers helping protesters with masks, and people being sanitised upon entry.