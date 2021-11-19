Bihar: Two Cops Enter Court Amid a Hearing, Allegedly Point Gun at Judge

Two police officers in Bihar's Madhubani district on Thursday, 18 November, allegedly manhandled Additional Session Judge Avinash Kumar inside the subdivisional court premises of Jhanjharpur.

According to news agency PTI, Patna High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and asked the state's Director General of Police (DGP) to file a status report on the incident, terming it "unprecedented and shocking".

Station House Officer Gopal Krishna and Sub-inspector Abhimanyu Kumar reportedly entered the courtroom while a hearing was underway and went on to allegedly point a gun at the judge.