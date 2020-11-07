Bihar Exit Polls LIVE: Nitish or Tejashwi, Who’ll Be the Next CM?

As voting ended for the third and final phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar, all eyes are on the exit polls to be declared on the evening of Saturday, 7 November.

With the narrowing popularity gap between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav with each phase of polling, as surveys had indicated, the fight for the throne of bihar was expected to be neck-and-neck, and so is being predicted by all the majpor exit polls