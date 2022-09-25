Bhopal: Two Alumni Arrested for Shooting College Student's Obscene Video
The three accused showed the video to her boyfriend and even used it to extort Rs 10,000 from them.
Bhopal Police on Saturday, 25 September, stated that two alumni of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal have been arrested under Section 383 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Information Technology Act.
The two former students have been accused of filming an obscene video of a 19-year-old student from the same college and blackmailing her.
The police stated that the two accused, who have now been arrested, have been identified as Ayan (24) and Khusboo Thakur (25), while a third accused, Rahul Yadav, is on the run.
"A 19-year-old girl went missing from her house on Friday. After her parents lodged a complaint, the police traced her at Bhopal railway station a few hours later," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Bhadoriya told the media.
According to the ADCP, the girl's police statement said that Khusboo (one of the accused) shot a video of her in the college washroom while she was changing her clothes after a cultural program for Vishwakarma Jayanti on 17 September.
The police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on the girl's statement which also said that after shooting her video, the three accused showed it to her boyfriend, used it to extort Rs 10,000 from them, and threatened to circulate it on social media.
"The girl's parents worked in ITI and fearing their public insult, she decided to run away," ADCP Bhadoriya told the media.
Many students from the college have said that this is not a first for the three accused and there have been multiple incidents of them harassing students.
Topics: Madhya Pradesh Gender bhopal
