'Could Not See Children, There Was Fire Everywhere': Parents at Bhopal Hospital

At least four infants died after a fire broke out in a ward of Kamala Nehru Children's Hospital in Bhopal late on Monday night, 8 November.

A total of 40 children were in the special ward of the hospital at the time of the incident. Of these four died, and 36 were evacuated to safety by the fire officials along with the hospital staff.

The infants who were killed in the blaze were just about one to nine days old, The Tribune reported, quoting a health official.

News of the blaze spread quickly on Monday night, causing complete chaos, according to eyewitnesses.

As the security staff of the hospital forced relatives of patients out, parents of children who were admitted at the hospital entered a state of desperation as they waited for updates on them. Some tried to enter the hospital and save their children, but were prevented from doing so by the security staff, they claimed.