Suspected Serial Killer Arrested After Murder of 3 Security Guards in MP

A suspected serial killer was taken into police custody on Friday, 2 September, after three security guards were murdered in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar within 72 hours. The man was held in Khajuri area in Bhopal.

“We have picked-up the accused in the early hours from Bhopal. There is high probability that he is the main person behind these incidents. Our investigations are underway,” Sagar Inspector General of Police Anurag told PTI.

The police on Thursday had issued a sketch of the suspected killer. A reward of Rs 30,000 – Rs 10,000 for each case – was offered for any information leading to the arrest of the culprit.

Commenting on the arrest, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "It was a tough task because all were blind murders, but many congratulations to the Sagar police. The serial killer had brought with him the mobile phone of one of the victims. The police tracked the mobile and reached Bhopal. They caught him in Bhopal. He had earlier killed a watchman in Bhopal as well which he has confessed to. His name as per Aadhaar card is Shiv Prasad, a resident under Kesli police station limits of Sagar district. Further probe is on."