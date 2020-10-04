Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar to Meet Hathras Victim’s Family

Azad had come out in support of the family and had joined the protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
File image of Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad.
i

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday, 4 October, will meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped in Hathras in September. The visit comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family at their home.

Azad had come out in support of the family and had joined the protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday. During the protests, which were joined by hundreds of citizens and Opposition leaders, he had hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Uttar Pradesh administration for the lapses.

Earlier, he had also led another protest march outside Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where the victim had succumbed to her injuries.

Also Read
Protesters, Cops Clash over Hathras Case in Agra; Stones Thrown
Protesters, Cops Clash over Hathras Case in Agra; Stones Thrown

Several Opposition leaders, including TMC leader Derek O’Brien and Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were earlier stopped from meeting the family. However, the Gandhis met the family on Saturday.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!