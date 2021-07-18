'Bereft of Facts': Govt Denies Role in Pegasus Spyware Op

Responding to a report on a leaked list that reveals that an Israel-made spyware Pegasus is believed to have targeted at least 40 Indian journalists, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Sunday, 18 July, alleged that the report was not only 'bereft of facts but also founded in pre-conceived conclusions'.

The report published by The Wire, said that the 'leaked data includes the numbers of top journalists at big media houses like the Hindustan Times, including executive editor Shishir Gupta, India Today, Network18, The Hindu and Indian Express'.

"The allegations regarding government surveillance on specific people has no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever," the government said in its response to the media houses investigating the matter.