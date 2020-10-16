Political Rivalry Within Cong Led to B’luru Riots: Charge Sheet

The mob was angered by a Facebook comment made by P Naveen, a relative of Akhand Srinivasa Murthy, which was deemed offensive to Muslims

The mob was also angered by the police's refusal to register an FIR immediately in the case. The violence, which started on the night of 11 August, 2020, was brought under control around 1 am on August 12 after the police opened fire to quell the mob, killing three people by gunshot.