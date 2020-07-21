Bengaluru Police Catch Biker Who Bolted Across Flyover at 300 kmph

A bike rider in Bengaluru, who posted videos of himself speeding across the city outskirts on his 1,000 cc bike, has been caught by police.

Early on Tuesday, 21 July, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Sandeep Patil tweeted a video of the biker touching 300 kmph on a flyover in Electronic City. In his tweet, the senior IPS officer said that the Central Crime Branch had traced the driver, seized his bike and that the bike has been handed over to the Traffic Police. The video was likely shot from a camera mounted on the rider’s helmet, zooming past other vehicles on an almost-deserted flyover.

Patil said on Twitter, “This video was made viral by the rider.. going at a dangerous speed of almost 300 kmph at Ecity flyover putting his own & others life at risk..CCB traced the rider & seized bike Yamaha 1000 CC.. handed over to traffic (sic).”