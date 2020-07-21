Bengaluru Police Catch Biker Who Bolted Across Flyover at 300 kmph
Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil tweeted a video where the biker is seen nearing 300 kmph on the flyover.
A bike rider in Bengaluru, who posted videos of himself speeding across the city outskirts on his 1,000 cc bike, has been caught by police.
Early on Tuesday, 21 July, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Sandeep Patil tweeted a video of the biker touching 300 kmph on a flyover in Electronic City. In his tweet, the senior IPS officer said that the Central Crime Branch had traced the driver, seized his bike and that the bike has been handed over to the Traffic Police. The video was likely shot from a camera mounted on the rider’s helmet, zooming past other vehicles on an almost-deserted flyover.
Patil said on Twitter, “This video was made viral by the rider.. going at a dangerous speed of almost 300 kmph at Ecity flyover putting his own & others life at risk..CCB traced the rider & seized bike Yamaha 1000 CC.. handed over to traffic (sic).”
Commenting on Patil’s tweet, the official handle of Bengaluru Traffic Police asked Jurisdictional Electronic City Traffic Police Station to take necessary action and tagged the City Commissioner of Police, Bhaskar Rao.
The video seems to have also been posted on an Instagram account called bluebeast46. The account features other videos of the rider and others speeding above the permissible limits, although The News Minute could not independently confirm this was the same rider who had been caught.
In February, the police had arrested a man, Sunny Sabharwal, for rashly driving a sports car that he had crashed into a police kiosk in the heart of the city. Sabharwal had crashed his Lamborghini Gallardo into the traffic kiosk near Cubbon Park Metro Station. After the crash, the driver and owner of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot, though he returned later and posted a photo of himself on social media standing next to the damaged kiosk.
