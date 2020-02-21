QBengaluru: Woman Arrested for Saying ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ & More
1. Sedition Case on Woman for Saying ‘Pak Zindabad’ at Owaisi Event
A woman who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA event in Bengaluru, which was attended by AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and was slapped with a sedition charge on Thursday, 20 February, has been denied bail, ANI reported.
“A case has been registered under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code against Amulya,” police earlier told The Quint.
According to ANI, the woman, identified as Amulya Leona, was denied bail late on Thursday by the judicial magistrate and will be kept in judicial custody till 23 February.
The student activist was earlier detained by the Bengaluru police after she created a ruckus shouting “Hindustan Zindabad and Pakistan Zindabad” a few times before the mic was taken away from her
“The difference between ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ is…” Leona can be heard saying, as the mic was snatched from her.
2. Two Bengaluru SAP India Employees Test Positive for H1N1, Offices Closed in Three Cities
With two cases of H1N1 being reported from the Bengaluru office of German software major SAP India, the company, in an internal communication, advised its employees to work from home from 20-28 February. SAP India’s office in Bengaluru is located at RMZ Ecoworld at the Sarjapur-Marathahalli Outer Ring Road.
It is to be noted that SAP Labs India, the company's R&D arm which also has an office in RMZ Ecoworld, has not been closed. A bulk of SAP's employees in India are part of SAP Labs.
Confirming the internal note to TNM, SAP said in a statement that two SAP India employees based in Bengaluru (RMZ Ecoworld office) have tested positive for the H1N1 virus.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. CM Admits Financial Crisis, Says Govt had to Juggle Allocations
Chief minister BS Yediyurappa admitted in the assembly on Thursday that the state is facing a serious financial crisis and the government has been forced to “rationalise funds” allocated to “certain” constituencies by the coalition regime.
During a debate on development work, PWD minister Govind Karjol, who provided a break-up of allocations, said constituencies of JD(S) legislators had been allocated six to 10 times more funding by the coalition government. “While Holenarsipura was allocated Rs 200 crore, Ramanagara got Rs 193 crore and Sakleshpur got 183 crore,” Karjol said. “However, other constituencies in coastal and north Karnataka were only given between Rs 20 crore and Rs 30 crore. So, we decided to suspend work in some constituencies and use the funds elsewhere.”
(Source: The Times of India)
4. Hubli Sedition: HC Asks Lawyers to Reconsider Legal Aid Refusal
The Karnataka High Court on Thursday, 20 February, observed that the Hubli Bar Association’s decision that none of its members would defend three Kashmiri students accused of sedition appeared to violate the law laid down by the Supreme Court of India, and requested the association to reconsider the same.
The high court has directed that the Hubli Bar Association should be sent copies of the apex court’s judgment in the Mohammed Rafi case in 2011. In the said case, the Supreme Court had held that a resolution by a Bar Association saying none of its members will appear for a particular accused “is against all norms of the Constitution, the Statute and professional ethics” and a “disgrace to the legal community”.
5. Uber Driver Threatens to Throw Acid on Woman Passenger
A 25-year-old software engineer has alleged that a Uber cab driver touched her inappropriately and threatened to throw acid on her face if she resisted. She said this happened near Chinnappanahalli in HAL on Tuesday midnight.
Based on her complaint, HAL police arrested cab driver Vikas alias Hemant, a resident of Laggere. The woman said she was on her way back home after shopping when the cabbie tried to molest her. “I boarded the cab around 11.30pm and sat in the front seat,” she said. As they headed towards her house in KR Puram, the driver asked her name and mobile number, she said.
(Source: The Times of India)
