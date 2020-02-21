QBengaluru: Woman Arrested for Saying ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ & More

A woman who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA event in Bengaluru, which was attended by AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and was slapped with a sedition charge on Thursday, 20 February, has been denied bail, ANI reported.

“A case has been registered under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code against Amulya,” police earlier told The Quint.

According to ANI, the woman, identified as Amulya Leona, was denied bail late on Thursday by the judicial magistrate and will be kept in judicial custody till 23 February.

The student activist was earlier detained by the Bengaluru police after she created a ruckus shouting “Hindustan Zindabad and Pakistan Zindabad” a few times before the mic was taken away from her

“The difference between ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ is…” Leona can be heard saying, as the mic was snatched from her.

