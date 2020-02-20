Cash Prize for Tongues of 3 Kashmiri Students: Sri Ram Sene Member

In a controversial remark, the honorary secretary of the Sri Ram Sene has reportedly announced a Rs 3 lakh reward for those who would ‘chop off the tongues’ of the three Kashmiri students who were arrested for allegedly chanting pro-Pakistan slogans.

Siddalinga Swami, who is said to run an ashram in Kalaburagi’s Jewar in north Karnataka, can be seen making the remarks in a purported video that has been shared on social media. He reportedly made the comments on 19 February late in the night, at an event in Gadag and said ‘’there is no place for anti-nationals”.

“On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I am telling you that those who have been been nurtured by India and chanted Pakistan Zindabad, who are currently in jail, those tongues, with which they chanted Pakistan Zindabad, whoever can cut off those tongues and bring them, the Sri Ram Sene will give them Rs 1 lakh for each tongue – hence, a total of Rs 3 lakh as a reward. Such anti-nationals do not deserve to be in this state. The Sri Ram Sene is ready to take on those who oppose the country,” he reportedly said in Kannada.