Hubli Sedition: HC Asks Lawyers to Reconsider Legal Aid Refusal

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday, 20 February, observed that the Hubli Bar Association’s decision that none of its members would defend three Kashmiri students accused of sedition appeared to violate the law laid down by the Supreme Court of India, and requested the association to reconsider the same.

The high court has directed that the Hubli Bar Association should be sent copies of the apex court’s judgment in the Mohammed Rafi case in 2011. In the said case, the Supreme Court had held that a resolution by a Bar Association saying none of its members will appear for a particular accused “is against all norms of the Constitution, the Statute and professional ethics” and a “disgrace to the legal community”.