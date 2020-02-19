‘Yediyurappa’s Son is De Facto CM’: Trouble Brews in Karnataka BJP

Vijayendra played a key role In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, winning the saffron party seats in Old Mysore Region which was considered the bastion of JD(S) and Congress. Soon after this electoral victory there were talks of Vijayendra gaining prominence in the party and filling his father’s shoes soon.

At present, Yediyurappa is the undisputed leader of the Lingayat community, which constitutes the largest vote bank in the state. This community has played a crucial role in giving the BJP power in the state and maintaining Yediyurappa’s political relevance. Since there are no other prominent Lingayat leaders in the party with a mass appeal, Vijayendra hopes to take over this baton from his father.