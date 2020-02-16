All 406 People Quarantined in Delhi Test Negative for Coronavirus

All 406 people, who are housed at an ITBP quarantine facility in Delhi after being brought back from China’s Wuhan, have tested negative for novel Coronavirus in the latest sample examination and will be discharged in a phased manner beginning Monday, officials said on Sunday, 16 February.

Meanwhile, two more Indians on board a quarantined cruise ship off the Japanese coast tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The total number of people infected with COVID-19 on the ship rose to 355 on Sunday.