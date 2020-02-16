All 406 People Quarantined in Delhi Test Negative for Coronavirus

All 406 people, who are housed at an ITBP quarantine facility in Delhi after being brought back from China’s Wuhan, have tested negative for novel Coronavirus in the latest sample examination and will be discharged in a phased manner beginning Monday, officials said on Sunday, 16 February.
Meanwhile, two more Indians on board a quarantined cruise ship off the Japanese coast tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.
The total number of people infected with COVID-19 on the ship rose to 355 on Sunday.
2 More Indians On Board Cruise Ship off Japanese Coast Test Positive
Two more Indians on board a quarantined cruise ship off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as India assured that it will provide all possible assistance to its nationals on the ship to return home after they test negative in the final coronavirus tests that would begin on Monday, the Indian Embassy said on Sunday, according to PTI.
A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the ship, Diamond Princess, that arrived at the Japanese coast earlier this month.
The total number of people infected with COVID-19 on the ship rose to 355 on Sunday.
Earlier, three Indian crew members tested positive for the virus and are receiving treatment.
All 406 People Housed at Quarantine Facility in Delhi Test Negative
All 406 people, who are housed at an ITBP quarantine facility in Delhi after being brought back from Wuhan, have tested negative for novel Coronavirus in the latest sample examination and will be discharged in a phased manner beginning Monday, officials said, according to PTI.
The final samples of all the people quarantined at the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility here were collected by a team of doctors on Friday.
Coronavirus Outbreak: India Says It Will Do Everything to Help China
India will do everything within its means to assist the people of China to combat the deadly coronavirus outbreak and would soon send a consignment of medical supplies, Indian Ambassador Vikram Misri said on Sunday, according to PTI.
The death toll from COVID-19 outbreak in China has climbed to 1,665 after 142 more people died, mostly in the worst-hit Hubei province, officials said on Sunday.
"As a concrete step to tackle the outbreak, India will soon send a consignment of medical supplies to China," Misri said, adding that this is a concrete measure which will fully demonstrate the goodwill, solidarity and friendship of the people and Government of India with the Chinese people.
Govt Sets Up Teams to Inspect Villages Bordering Nepal for COVID-19
The Union Health Ministry has constituted central teams of experts for examination of villages bordering Nepal for novel coronavirus infection, PTI reported.
Villages bordering Nepal in the states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim and West Bengal will be inspected by central teams for community-level Information Education Communication (IEC) activities for coronavirus in regard to the novel coronavirus, an order by the Health Ministry dated 15 February said.
Five separate teams of doctors from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Safdarjung Hospital, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital among others have been set up.
