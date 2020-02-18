Kashmiri Students’ Kin in K’taka, Apologise for ‘Immature’ Conduct
Family members of the three Kashmiri students – who were arrested on charges of sedition over a video that they allegedly made and shared on the anniversary of the Pulwama attack on 14 February – reached Hubballi on Tuesday, 18 February, to meet the Hubballi Dharwad police commissioner.
A local court had on Monday, 17 February remanded the engineering students to 15 days judicial custody till 2 March. They are presently being housed in Belgaum’s Hindalga jail, R Dileep, Hubballi Dharwad police chief confirmed to The Quint, but refused to comment on whether or not he had met with the family members.
Ahmad, the brother of one of the accused, apologised for his brother’s “naadan” (immature) behaviour.
“We have come to say that we are very sorry. He did something by mistake. We apologise to everyone. He has always been a good student,” Ahmad, who works as a labourer, told The Quint in a telephonic conversation.
‘All Our Hopes Were on Him’
Ahmad, who was accompanied by his cousin to Hubballi, said that the hopes of the family were pinned on his brother.
“Everyone’s hopes were on him, when he got the chance to study under government quota. We found out what was happening through TV. We would just like to apologise for what he did,” he said.
Visuals of the three students being roughed up allegedly by a mob of right-wing activists at the Hubballi court complex had surfaced on Monday. Activists could be heard shouting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and were seen running after the vehicle that was ferrying the students, as it exited the court complex.
PIL in Karnataka High Court
As many as 24 lawyers from Bengaluru, on Tuesday, 18 February, filed a petition seeking to quash the resolution passed on 15 February by the executive committee of the Hubballi bar association which stated that no member of the association shall represent the three students in court, arguing that such a resolution was illegal and contrary to law.
“If the interim prayer is not granted, the accused in question would remain unrepresented and the illegal order would continue to stand in violation of the law,” reads the petition.
The petition also requests the court to direct authorities to file an FIR and conduct an inquiry into the incidents of violence against the students when they were being escorted out of court by local cops on Tuesday.
The petition also sought police protection for the accused and the advocates who represent them, and also asked for the issue of a directive or writ to transfer the case to any court in Bengaluru.
