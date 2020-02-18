Kashmiri Students’ Kin in K’taka, Apologise for ‘Immature’ Conduct

Family members of the three Kashmiri students – who were arrested on charges of sedition over a video that they allegedly made and shared on the anniversary of the Pulwama attack on 14 February – reached Hubballi on Tuesday, 18 February, to meet the Hubballi Dharwad police commissioner.

A local court had on Monday, 17 February remanded the engineering students to 15 days judicial custody till 2 March. They are presently being housed in Belgaum’s Hindalga jail, R Dileep, Hubballi Dharwad police chief confirmed to The Quint, but refused to comment on whether or not he had met with the family members.

Ahmad, the brother of one of the accused, apologised for his brother’s “naadan” (immature) behaviour.

“We have come to say that we are very sorry. He did something by mistake. We apologise to everyone. He has always been a good student,” Ahmad, who works as a labourer, told The Quint in a telephonic conversation.