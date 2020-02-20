Woman Detained After Shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ at Owaisi Event
A woman was detained by the Bengaluru police on Thursday, 20 February evening after she created a ruckus shouting “Hindustan Zindabad and Pakistan Zindabad” during an anti-CAA event in the city at which AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi was in attendance.
The woman, identifed as Amulya Leona, was invited by the organisers of the event under the banner of ‘Save Constitution’ to address the gathering, soon after Owaisi came on stage, PTI reported.
She was then taken into custody by the police.
Meanwhile, Owaisi has distanced himself and his party from the incident.
“The statement made her (by the girl) is wrong. I’m not associated with it. My party does not support it. As long I’m alive, Inshallah, I will shout Bharat Ma ki jai” Owaisi said.
“The organisers should not have invited her here,” he added.
JD(S) corporator Imran Pasha claimed she was planted by a rival group to disrupt the event, reported PTI.
The woman, he said, was not in the list of speakers and demanded that the police investigate the matter seriously.
(With inputs from PTI.)
