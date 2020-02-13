Uber Driver Who Took Anti-CAA Protestor to Police Lands Movie Role
Uber driver Rohit Gour who was recently in the news for taking his passenger to the police station after Gour heard him talking about anti-CAA protests will soon be leaving for Himachal Pradesh to shoot for a film, reported Mumbai Mirror. According to the report, Gour has landed a “small role” in a movie. However he did not reveal any other information about the movie.
On Tuesday, Gour had been reinstated as an Uber driver after his temporary suspension following the events in early February. According to a Hindustan Times report, Uber had stated that Gour would be sent to attend re-sensitisation classes, which focus on good behaviour with customers, driving etiquette etc. However, Gour does not seem to keen on returning to cabbie life right away.
Recently, the Uber driver was also felicitated by BJP Mumbai chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha for what he did, by presenting him with a large placard that read “Alert Citizen Award.”
On 5 February, Gour had taken Bappadittya Sarkar, a 23-year-old Jaipur-based poet and anti-CAA protester, to a Mumbai police station, after he heard Sarkar talk about the protests.
While recounting the incident to The Quint, Bappadittya Sarkar said, “As I got in the cab, I called a friend of mine and we were talking about protest cultures in different cities, what happened at Shaheen Bagh the previous day, people's discomfort with Laal Salaam and how we could make Jaipur's protests more effective. Ten to 20 minutes into the conversation, my Uber driver stopped and asked if he could use the ATM, I enthusiastically agreed. Minutes later, he came back with two policemen and that's when I realised he had gotten me to a police station.”
(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )