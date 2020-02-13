Uber Driver Who Took Anti-CAA Protestor to Police Lands Movie Role

On 5 February, Gour had taken Bappadittya Sarkar, a 23-year-old Jaipur-based poet and anti-CAA protester, to a Mumbai police station, after he heard Sarkar talk about the protests.

While recounting the incident to The Quint, Bappadittya Sarkar said, “As I got in the cab, I called a friend of mine and we were talking about protest cultures in different cities, what happened at Shaheen Bagh the previous day, people's discomfort with Laal Salaam and how we could make Jaipur's protests more effective. Ten to 20 minutes into the conversation, my Uber driver stopped and asked if he could use the ATM, I enthusiastically agreed. Minutes later, he came back with two policemen and that's when I realised he had gotten me to a police station.”

(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)