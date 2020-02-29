QBengaluru: Two Dead in Wall Collapse; Metro Worker Falls & Dies
1. Two People Dead as Compound Wall Collapses in Mangaluru
Two construction workers were killed on Friday in Mangaluru after a wall collapsed on them. The wall which collapsed was built on an adjacent plot to the land where the workers were engaged in construction of a multistorey building. Fire officials said the retaining wall collapsed during excavation work for the basement of the building.
The incident occured near Bunts Hostel Junction in Karangalpady part of the city at around 1:15 pm.
Fire and Emergency Personnel from Pandeshwar and Kadri who rushed to the spot were able to rescue at least four persons with one person severely injured. The Karnataka Fire Department said that the two bodies had to be extracted from the debris of the collapsed wall. The two deceased have been identified as Bheemesh and Masirgul, both from Bagalkote and West Bengal respectively, police officials said.
(Source: The News Minute)
2. Bengaluru Metro Worker Falls From Concourse Level at Upcoming Pattanagere Station, Dies
A metro worker died after he fell from the concourse level of the upcoming Pattanagere Station of Namma Metro Phase 2 Extension on Friday in Bengaluru.
In a release, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said the incident happened at 11 am when the victim was engaged in chipping work for the escalator shaft at the concourse level of the under-construction station.
The victim hailed from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh and was working with IL&FS, a contractor hired by BMRCL. "He was immediately shifted to the nearby Hi Tech Hospital and then to Victoria Hospital. On examination, doctors declared him dead at about 11.45 am," the release said.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
3. Panel: Name BBMP Schools, Colleges after Kempegowda
The BBMP standing committee on education has proposed to name all civic body schools and colleges after Kempegowda, considered the founder of Benglauru, in a move that it says will boost the morale of their students.
The committee took a decision in this regard on Wednesday, which will now have to be approved by the BBMP council before being sent to the state government for clearance. There are 155 educational institutions run by the civic body in the city.
Manjula Narayanswamy, chairperson of the standing committee on education, said children in the city are ashamed of joining BBMP schools and want to avoid being described as ‘corporation schoolchildren’.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. B’luru Advocates Seek Bail for J&K Students
A team of advocates from Bengaluru submitted applications at a court here on Friday, seeking bail for three Kashmiri engineering students who are facing sedition charges after they allegedly raised pro-Pakistan and azadi slogans two weeks ago.
The advocates submitted the bail applications to the court administrative officer. The district judge will decide on the jurisdiction court before considering the applications. To avoid the public glare, police let them into the court hall from the backdoor. After filing the bail applications, the advocates walked out from the front gate amid tight security.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Gang Kidnaps Comed-K Official, Gets him to Sign Cheques for Rs 13 Lakh
Police are hunting for a gang of eight that abducted an assistant secretary of Comed-K and robbed him of cash, besides making him sign five cheques for Rs 13.60 lakh.
Gururaj R Bhatt was abducted around 9.20 am on 26 February as he rode to his office in Malleswaram on a bike. One of the abductors confirmed Bhatt's identity and bundled him into a car where five others were seated. Though Bhatt resisted, the abductors threatened him. They drove towards Tumakuru Road via NICE Road.
Bhatt later said in a police complaint the men blindfolded and took him to a farmhouse, where they asked him about his property and accused him of amassing wealth through illegal means.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
