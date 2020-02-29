QBengaluru: Two Dead in Wall Collapse; Metro Worker Falls & Dies

Two construction workers were killed on Friday in Mangaluru after a wall collapsed on them. The wall which collapsed was built on an adjacent plot to the land where the workers were engaged in construction of a multistorey building. Fire officials said the retaining wall collapsed during excavation work for the basement of the building.

The incident occured near Bunts Hostel Junction in Karangalpady part of the city at around 1:15 pm.

Fire and Emergency Personnel from Pandeshwar and Kadri who rushed to the spot were able to rescue at least four persons with one person severely injured. The Karnataka Fire Department said that the two bodies had to be extracted from the debris of the collapsed wall. The two deceased have been identified as Bheemesh and Masirgul, both from Bagalkote and West Bengal respectively, police officials said.