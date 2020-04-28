1. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Holds Review Meeting on CoronavirusWith fresh guidelines on the COVID-19 lockdown expected soon, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday chaired a meeting with key ministers, officials and Deputy Commissioners of districts and discussed about re-starting economic activities in the state, as he took stock about of the pandemic.At the conference with DCs, CM took stock of COVID-19 situation and measures taken to control its spread. Discussions also happened regarding starting of certain economic activities in parts of the state," official sources said. The state government would take any decision in this regard after the Centre issues fresh guidelines or directives, they said, without elaborating.(Source: PTI)50 Percent of India’s COVID-19 PPE Kits Manufactured in Bengaluru2. Sealed Bengaluru Locality Reports 20th COVID-19 Case, Karnataka Tally at 511Karnataka registered eight new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total count in the state to 511. Of these, one is of a 13-year-old boy from Bengaluru's Padarayanapura area which was recently sealed completely by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for reporting many cases.This takes the number of cases in Padarayanapura to 20. The minor has been isolated at Victoria Hospital.(Source: The New Indian Express)3. Man Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 Kills Self in BengaluruIn a tragic turn of events, a 50-year-old man from Bengaluru who had recently tested positive for COVID-19 took his own life on Monday morning. The man, who had been identified as P466, was admitted to Victoria Hospital for COVID-19 on Friday.The man was a known contact of P465, a 45-year-old woman who had tested positive for the disease. He had been on temporary dialysis for chronic renal failure, which he last underwent on Saturday and was due to undergo again on Monday.(Source: The News Minute)COVID-19 Patient Jumps to Death From 6th Floor in Bengaluru4. Karnataka Govt to Host Online Chess Tournament to Raise Funds for COVID-19 ReliefThe department of youth empowerment and sports of Karnataka government will be hosting an online chess tournament to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts, in association with United Karnataka Chess Association (UKCA) and Bengaluru-based Mobile Premier League (MPL).The tournament will be held on May 2 and 3 on the MPL app and all proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the state relief fund for COVID-19.(Source: The News Minute)5. Karnataka Cops Manhandle, Chain Cobra Commando; Probe OrderedShocked over the brutal display of raw power by the men in khaki (uniform), Karnataka ordered an inquiry into the alleged thrashing and chaining of a CRPF elite commando by the local police for reportedly not wearing a mask amid the lockdown in the state's northwest region last week, an official said on Monday."State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered an inquiry into the incident as sought by CRPF Additional Director General of Police, Sanjay Arora, and book the constables who arrested, bashed and chained its CoBRA unit cadet Sachin Savant at Sadalga in Chikkodi taluk in Belagavi district," the official told IANS on phone.(Source: IANS) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)