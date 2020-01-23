QBengaluru: M’luru Airport Bomb Case Suspect Surrenders & More

A man identified as Aditya Rao, a native of Udupi who was arrested in 2018 for making a hoax call to the Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL), surrendered at the Bengaluru police headquarters on Wednesday morning, claiming responsibility for planting a bag with explosives at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA).

The police have taken him into custody for further questioning. Rao has reportedly confessed that he had placed the explosives at the Mangaluru airport on Tuesday as he was “frustrated.”

The Mangaluru police were on the lookout for this habitual hoax caller. Soon after the incident, they had verified CCTV footages and begun search for Rao, but he had managed to escape to Bengaluru in a truck.