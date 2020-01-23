QBengaluru: M’luru Airport Bomb Case Suspect Surrenders & More
1. Man Who Planted Bag of Explosives at Mangaluru Airport Surrenders
A man identified as Aditya Rao, a native of Udupi who was arrested in 2018 for making a hoax call to the Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL), surrendered at the Bengaluru police headquarters on Wednesday morning, claiming responsibility for planting a bag with explosives at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA).
The police have taken him into custody for further questioning. Rao has reportedly confessed that he had placed the explosives at the Mangaluru airport on Tuesday as he was “frustrated.”
The Mangaluru police were on the lookout for this habitual hoax caller. Soon after the incident, they had verified CCTV footages and begun search for Rao, but he had managed to escape to Bengaluru in a truck.
2. MLA NA Haris Injured in Firecracker Blast
Shantinagar Congress MLA NA Haris and four others sustained minor injuries when crackers exploded during an event in Vannarpet, Viveknagar, on Wednesday. Police are trying to ascertain whether the crackers were hurled at Haris or exploded accidentally.
Haris, 53, was attending an event near a temple when the attack took place around 8.30pm. He was the chief guest and sitting in the first row. Suddenly, a few lit crackers landed on him and four others sitting next to him. They were shifted to St Philomena’s Hospital. Sources said he was injured in the leg.
Haris’ son Mohammed Nalapad Haris said, “A special chair was arranged for my father as he was the chief guest, but he chose to sit among the audience. In minutes, something fell near his leg and exploded. His leg sustained burns. People sitting next to him also sustained injuries.”
3. Relief for Migrants in Bengaluru: Karnataka HC Orders Interim Stay on Demolition Drive
The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday ordered an interim stay on the demolition drive which left hundreds of migrant workers homeless in Bengaluru’s Bellandur.
The high court bench presided by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar also directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru police to submit a detailed report explaining the grounds and the rules under which the demolition drive was carried out over the weekend.
The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) challenging the BBMP’s eviction-demolition drive over the weekend in migrant settlements located at Kariyammana Agrahara, Kundalahalli and Devarabeesanahalli in Bellandur.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. MLA Defies Gag Order, Slams Madrasas Again
BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday issued a gag order, restraining party functionaries from talking on issues without approval.
Defying the order, Honnali MLA Renukacharya MP, also political secretary to the chief minister, made a second provocative speech in less than 24 hours, targeting madrasas and saying a majority of those accused of terrorism are Muslims.
Renukacharya, who had on Tuesday said anti-nationals were using mosques to store weapons, stood by his comments and said madrasas were indoctrinating youth and encouraging terrorism.
5. Man Files Cheating Complaint Against HIV+ Wife
A 38-year-old private firm employee has filed a cheating complaint against his wife and in-laws after his wife tested positive for HIV.
Based on his complaint, the Chamarajapet police, on Tuesday, registered a case against the woman and her parents charging them under Section 270 (spreading infection dangerous to life) and cheating.
The husband, in his police complaint, stated that they got married in April 2018. He only recently realised that his wife was HIV positive after he took her to a doctor to be treated for a cold and cough.
