1. Three New COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka in Last 24 Hours, Lowest in 23 DaysKarnataka reported three new COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, taking the state’s cumulative tally to 503. This is the lowest since the state reported a massive single-day surge on April 17, with 44 new cases, and the lowest in the last 23 days (April 3 had only three cases).The state also reported its 19th death due to COVID-19, in Bengaluru, on Sunday. The deceased is a 45-year-old woman (patient 465) from the city.(Source: The News Minute)Karnataka Reports 19th Death as Pregnant Woman in B’luru Succumbs2. BJP MP Wants PM to Start 'Indian Twitter’ After His Account is Curbed for Hateful TweetTwo days after Twitter placed restrictions on his official account for a controversial statement against the Tablighi Jamaat on the platform, Karnataka Member of Parliament (MP) Ananth Kumar Hegde said he will not delete the tweet.On April 16, he had posted a communally provocative tweet on the Tablighi Jamaat’s religious gathering. “Coronavirus, a dangerous virus infection used as a weapon, and using Islamic beliefs to put infection in muslims...and from there spread it to others in society - is this not a plotting attempt?” he tweeted with suggestive hashtags, including “ bioterrorism”.On April 24 (Friday), Twitter didn't suspend the account, but it however placed a restriction on Hegde's account, including disabling the feature to tweet. However, his account is active and all tweets, even the controversial one, are still visible.(Source: The News Minute)Two Cremation Grounds in Karnataka Turn Away COVID-19 Victim3. 297 Bengaluru Journalists Test Negative for COVID-19Nearly 300 journalists who underwent a medical examination in the city for coronavirus have tested negative for the disease, Department of information and public relation said on Sunday.The results of as many as 297 scribes, who had undergone tests on Friday, came out negative, the Joint Director (News) D P Muralidhar said in a statement. "I am glad to announce that the results of the medical check-up for media persons working in Bengaluru pertaining to COVID-19 organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare at the Sir C V Raman General Hospital at Indira Nagar in Bengaluru on April 24 on Friday, says 'Negative'," the statement read.(Source: PTI)4. Karnataka Man Posts COVID-19 Patient's Picture in Whatsapp, ArrestedA 24-year-old man has been arrested in Vijayapura district in Karnataka for posting the photograph of a COVID-19 girl patient as his WhatsApp status photo with a derogatory message, police said.Anil Rathod on Saturday posted the picture of the girl student as status message with a caption, "Bad News Student got Positive" By putting her photograph as his WhatsApp status message, he tried to create fear among the masses and intentionally defamed her by making her photo go viral, the police said in a statement.(Source: PTI)5. Pregnant Woman Beaten Up, Houses Damaged in Migrant Worker Settlement in BengaluruWomen in a settlement of migrant workers in Bengaluru were allegedly attacked by goons at the behest of their landowner, and their houses were also damaged. Those who were attacked include a pregnant lady. The incident took place at the settlement in Thubarahalli in Varthur Police Station limits in Bengaluru.Following the attack, the owner, Manjunath Gowda, also allegedly tried to forcefully evict tenants. Police said they are at the spot to protect the migrants and stop any evictions.(Source: The News Minute)After Corona Helmets, COVID-19 Art to Raise Awareness in Bengaluru We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)