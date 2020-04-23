QBengaluru: Karnataka to Ease Lockdown Curbs From Today & More

After days of dilly-dallying, the Karnataka government said it would ease lockdown 2.0 from Thursday, from private clinics and veterinary centres to home repairs involving carpenters, plumbers, electricians, and mechanics.

The government order issued on Wednesday said the relaxations will not apply to COVID-19 hotspots and containment zones in the state. Educational institutions remain shut and non-essential travel barred everywhere.

Sub-registrar offices will be opened in 11districts. While mass gatherings are banned, funerals will be allowed with a limit of 20 people attending. State chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar said IT & ITeS firms will be allowed to function with minimum essential staff.

(Source: The Times of India)