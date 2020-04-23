QBengaluru: Karnataka to Ease Lockdown Curbs From Today & More
1. Karnataka Eases Lockdown 2.0 Restrictions Starting Today
After days of dilly-dallying, the Karnataka government said it would ease lockdown 2.0 from Thursday, from private clinics and veterinary centres to home repairs involving carpenters, plumbers, electricians, and mechanics.
The government order issued on Wednesday said the relaxations will not apply to COVID-19 hotspots and containment zones in the state. Educational institutions remain shut and non-essential travel barred everywhere.
Sub-registrar offices will be opened in 11districts. While mass gatherings are banned, funerals will be allowed with a limit of 20 people attending. State chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar said IT & ITeS firms will be allowed to function with minimum essential staff.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Two Instances of Racial Discrimination in Bengaluru, Men From Northeast Targeted by Cops
Two instances of racial discrimination by the police against those hailing from north eastern states have been reported in Bengaluru over the past three days. In one incident, two people hailing from Manipur were beaten by the Koramangala police on April 20 when they were out to buy groceries. In another incident, as per a Bangalore Mirror report, a journalist and his cousin were taken into custody by the police and beaten up for being out to buy medicines.
Speaking to TNM about the first incident, Adam, who lives in Koramangala, said that he and two of his flatmates were walking to the grocery store when they were suddenly hit by the police.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. Karnataka HC Pulls Up State Govt for Allowing Nikhil Kumaraswamy's Wedding in Lockdown
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Karnataka government over the wedding of Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, which was held recently.
The High Court asked the state government to file a response detailing on what basis Nikhil's wedding was allowed to be conducted amidst the lockdown in effect in the state.
The High Court bench asked the state government to file its response on April 24.
Nikhil Kumaraswamy got married to Revathi, the grandniece of former Housing Minister M Krishnappa, on the morning of April 17. Even though the wedding ceremony was billed as a 'low-key' affair, photographs from the wedding show that physical or social distancing norms were not followed by the wedding hosts and guests.
(Source: The News Minute)
4. Karnataka SSLC Students Can Soon Attend Revision Classes on Doordarshan
The Karnataka government has decided to telecast revision classes for Class 10 students in the state board on Doordarshan (Chandana) starting April 29. Speaking to the media, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Suresh Kumar, said that the Karnataka government has enlisted the help of “skilled teachers” to hold these classes for students preparing for the board exams, which will be held after the lockdown ends.
“The revision classes will be telecast between 3 and 4.30 pm every day for one month, starting April 29. For the first 17 days, the classes will be dedicated to mathematics and science. On the 17th day, the students will be asked to write a sample question paper prepared by the government,” Minister Suresh Kumar said.
(Source: The News Minute)
5. After Flak, BBMP Allots COVID-19 Funds in Budget
The ruling BJP has agreed to allot Rs 20 lakh from the ward development funds for Covid-19 relief works, following criticism from the Opposition.
The BBMP budget for 2020-21, with an outlay of Rs 10,899.21 crore, was passed on Friday with the civil body announcing to allot Rs 25 lakh from the ward funds to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
Raising the issue, opposition leader Abdul Wajid said: “We will not object even if you give Rs 100 crore to the CM’s relief fund. But why take it from the ward funds? You should instead announce a special package of Rs 100 crore to address the challenges posed by COVID-19."
(Source: Deccan Herald)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
