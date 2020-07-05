B’luru Int’l Exhibition Centre Made Into 10,000-Bed COVID Facility

BIEC, a sprawling venue on the outskirts of Bengaluru city, was earlier the space used by authorities to shelter migrant workers looking to leave the city for their homes after the lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak was imposed.

On Sunday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar visited the centre along with BJP MLA SR Vishwanath to inspect the facility. "The centre is well-ventilated, has an adequate number of toilets, nursing stations, kitchens and other required facilities," Anil Kumar stated.