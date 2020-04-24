1. Bengaluru’s Hongasandra Area Sealed, Declared Containment Zone After 10 CasesBengaluru has added a new containment zone to its list on Thursday, bringing the total number of containment zones in the city to 21.Hongasandra ward in Bengaluru is being disinfected, and a containment zone has been set up 100 metres around the area where nine new cases have been reported.A resident of Bommanahalli in Hongasandra ward tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Nine of his direct contacts have also contracted the virus from him, and have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.Local TV channels reported that disinfectants are being sprayed throughout the area and barricades have also come up in the area, to prevent the movement of vehicles and people to and from the locality.(Source: The News Minute)Bengaluru Violence: Why Did Protests Break Out Over Quarantining?2. Two Accused in Padarayanapura Case Tested Positive for CoronavirusTriggering a fresh wave of trouble for the state government, two of the 54 accused in Padarayanapura vandalism case, who was currently lodged at Ramanagara Jail, have tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday evening. Following the confirmation of Covid-19, the district administration immediately shifted the two accused to designate isolation facility at the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.The shifting of the 54 accused from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison to Ramanagara had whipped up a political controversy a few days ago as the Ramanagara was categorized as ‘Green Zone’ as per the centre’s Covid-19 protocol. Protesting against the government’s decision a few days ago, former CM and Ramanagara MLA HD Kumaraswamy had even warned that the state government and officials will be held responsible in case of any outbreak.(Source: Deccan Herald)Senior Officers’ Statements Contradict FIRs on Bengaluru Violence3. Bengaluru Hospital’s Licence Cancelled for Not Informing Govt About Suspected COVID-19 CaseA private hospital’s licence has been cancelled and ordered to be seized by the Bengaluru (Urban) district administration on Wednesday for allegedly not informing the government of a suspected COVID-19 case and resisting quarantine. The incident is connected to Patient-419 from Hongasandra in the city, who tested positive on Wednesday.“The said patient had complaints of respiratory issues, cold and cough, and was admitted to Venu Healthcare Centre, Hongasandra, on April 18. Despite strict instructions, the hospital did not flag the case to the government in time. They treated him for a day, and later referred him to Jayadeva Hospital, who in turn got him tested. He has now been confirmed to be COVID-19 positive,” said G.N. Shivamurthy, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru (Urban).(Source: The Hindu)How Anti-Muslim Propaganda is Hurting War on COVID-19 in Karnataka4. Karnataka Government to Hike Salaries of Doctors on ContractKarnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday chaired a meeting with officials from all government departments to discuss measures to revive the state’s depleting treasury and also measures to help various communities. Among several issues that were discussed, sources who were present at the meeting say that a decision was taken to increase the salary of doctors who are contract employees of the government.Earlier on March 30, the state government had asked the district administrations to hire doctors, nurses and paramedical staff on a temporary basis to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. Several of them had complained of the pay scale being too low and had asked the government to revise the payment. However, no decision has been taken regarding hiking the salaries of nurses and paramedical staff, who had lso demaded a hike.(Source: The News Minute)‘Yamraj’ Hits Streets of Bengaluru to Ensure Citizens Stay At Home5. COVID-19 Outbreak: Karnataka Veterinarians Launch Telemedicine ServiceWith social distancing expected to be the new normal with Covid-19 outbreak, most doctors have opted for telemedicine to stay connected with their patients. Following this trend, three veterinarians from The Woof Wagon , a vet clinic and pet resort, Dr Shantanu Kalambi, Dr Suranjana Ganguly from Bengaluru and Dr Akshay Mohan from Mysuru have launched ‘Dial-A-Vet’, a telemedicine service recently.Dr Shantanu Kalambi who works with Reef Watch Marine Conservation said, said, with the lockdown very few veterinarians are available for service. We launched this service as many people were lo oking for basic consultancy for their pets, he said.(Source: The Times of India)Bengaluru Cop Drives 460 Km to Deliver Medicines to Cancer Patient We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)