K’Taka Drugs Case: ED Raids Kerala CPI(M) Leader’s Son’s House

The Enforcement Directorate officials, along with Karnataka police, raided the house of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, 4 November.

Bineesh was arrested on 29 October by the ED in the Bengaluru drugs peddling case for his links to the accused, Mohammed Anoop.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel provided security to the ED officials as they conducted the raid on Wednesday. According to reports, ED officials reached the city on Tuesday night to conduct the raid.