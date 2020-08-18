Bengaluru Doctor Arrested, NIA Says He Was Developing App for ISIS

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a 28-year-old junior resident doctor in the ophthalmology department at Bengaluru's MS Ramaiah Medical College late on Monday, 17 August, for his alleged link to Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror outfit.

According to NIA, Abdur Rahman, a resident of Bengaluru's Basavanagudi, allegedly confessed during the interrogation that he was involved in activities related to the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) and other ISIS operatives in Syria. Abdur Rahman was allegedly developing a medical application to help ISIS operatives in conflict zones and another weapons-related app for ISIS fighters, NIA said.

Abdur Rahman's arrest is connected to the case registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell in March this year. The DPSC had arrested a Kashmiri couple – Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh – from Okhla Vihar in Delhi's Jamia Nagar in March in connection with the case. The couple was allegedly affiliated to ISKP, a banned terrorist organisation and a part of ISIS. The NIA claimed that the couple were involved in subversive and ‘anti-national’ activities.