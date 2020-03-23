B'luru: Home Quarantine-Stamped Persons in Public to Be Arrested

According to officials, the stamped people should remain quarantined at home, the default period being 14 days.

Six new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Karnataka on Sunday, 22 March, taking the total number of infections to the respiratory disease to 26 – the highest number of positive cases in a single day in the state.

The Karnataka government has announced shutdown of all commercial activities barring essential services in nine districts, where COVID-19 cases have been reported, till 31 March.

The nine districts are Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Chikkaballapura, Kodagu and Belagavi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.