‘Hot-Headed, High on Bhang’: Meet Man Behind Patiala Cop Attack

Ranjeet said that the men had stepped out that morning from the Khichdi Gurudwara to buy vegetables. "They had a programme organised in the gurudwara and for the langarh they had gone in the morning to go and get vegetables. It was then when the incident happened," Ranjeet said.

"They have lived here for at least 20 years and we have had regular fights with them. Balwinder used to drink a lot of bhang, bags of which were found inside the gurudwara as well. He also had a short-temper. On at least one or two occasions there has been tension over the land that was adjacent to the gurudwara. They wanted to grab it. The police also had to get involved over the land conflict and then eventually a compromise was struck in the village." Aulakh confirmed that Balwinder had at least two cases against him, "One is of theft, the second of attempt to murder," he said.

For the last few years, things were better as there were not as many conflicts. The gurudwara was not in the village but slightly removed, about a kilometre away on the highway. The sarpanch, Rajneet, who was there through the entire time says that the arms the police recovered did not work. "They were old and were not functioning."

While Aulakh has said that these men can be called hihangs, Rajneet says, "They were not nihangs. They were just wearing blue clothes which gave everyone the impression, but they were not nihang."