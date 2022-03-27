Bakhtiyapur: Man Attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar During Function, Arrested
The man has since been arrested and is currently in police custody.
Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar, on Sunday, 27 March, was attacked by a man in his hometown Bakhtiyapur. The man has since been arrested and is currently in police custody, NDTV reported.
The attack was caught on CCTV camera and mobile phones and has gone viral on social media.
The attack occurred when the CM was paying his respects to a statue of Shibhadra Yaji, a noted freedom fighter from Bihar, at a local Safar hospital complex.
In the footage, the man could be seen walking up the stairs behind Kumar—who had bent to make a floral offering to the statue— and struck him on the back.
The man was immediately apprehended by the CM's security personnel and later by police officials.
When the attacker was caught by security personnel, Kumar said, according to NDTV: "Do not beat him. First, find out what he is saying."
Other videos showed the man being escorted away by the police.
Kumar had last faced an attack in November 2020 when he was campaigning in Madhubani for the state elections.
Kumar was talking about jobs at a rally in Harlakhi when the crowd hurled onions at him. "Khub feko, khub feko, khube feko (keep throwing)," the angry chief minister had said.
However, when the attacker was caught by security personnel, he said: "Let him go, don't pay any attention to him".
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.