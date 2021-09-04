Autopsy Rules Out Rape in the 'Murder' of Civil Defence Worker in Faridabad
Body of the 21-year-old girl was found in the jungle in Surajkund on 27 August.
Almost a week after the body of a 21-year-old civil defence volunteer was found in Faridabad, the police has said that the autopsy report doesn't mention sexual assault, reported The Indian Express.
The woman's body was found in the jungles in Surajkund on 27 August and as per reports a man claiming to be her husband has confessed to the crime.
Although the woman's family – who is protesting in Delhi demanding a high-level investigation – maintains that they didn't know about her marriage and allege that she was sexually assaulted, her body was mutilated, and there were multiple perpetrators.
WHAT DOES THE AUTOPSY REPORT SAY?
The girl's death has been attributed to injuries caused by a sharp object, reported The Times of India. It further notes that the post-mortem states "shock and hemorrhage" as the cause of death.
Quoting from the report, The Indian Express added that the girl had 15 external injuries – 14 of them are incision wounds and one is a burn mark. The report mentions injury to vital organs – neck, head, chest and others.
Speaking to the daily, DCP, NIT, Faridabad, Dr Anshu Singla said that the accused, identified as Mohammad Nizammudin (25), is being interrogated, adding that the allegations levelled by the family will also be investigated.
SO FAR, WHAT HAS BEEN REPORTED ON THE MOTIVE?
A report in The Times of India mentions that the man claims to have married the girl in June without their families' consent but later killed her when he found out about her 'relationship with other men'.
Quoting DCP (Southeast) RP Meena, the daily reported that the man met the girl in Lajpat Nagar on the night of the incident and the two rode towards Surajkund. The two had an argument and in a fit of rage he killed her.
The man, later, surrendered at the Kalindi Kunj police station.
