NIA Arrests Auto-Driver in Connection With East Bengaluru Riots

Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing two cases in connection with the 11 August 2020 east Bengaluru riots, arrested a 34-year-old auto driver based in the city on Tuesday, 20 October.

This is the second arrest made by the NIA. The accused, Setu, had allegedly been absconding since the day of the riot and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths of Bengaluru police had also been trying to nab him, the NIA said. According to the NIA, Setu is one of the prime accused in the case. He was caught when he returned to his DJ Halli residence on Wednesday.