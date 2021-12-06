Aurangabad: Minor Chops Off His Sister's Head For 'Eloping', Detained
The minor boy reportedly clicked a selfie with the chopped head, with his mother in the frame.
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of violence. Reader discretion advised.)
A 17-year-old boy was detained by Maharashtra Police for allegedly chopping off his 19-year-old sister's head, after she eloped and married a man of her choice. The incident took place in Ladgaon village in Aurangabad district.
As per a report in the Times of India, the minor allegedly clicked a selfie with the chopped head, with his mother in the frame. The mother has also been arrested.
Superintendent of Police Nimit Goyal told Times of India that the minor "seems to have taken inspiration from a Marathi movie." Goyal said that the incident took place when the victim was preparing tea in the kitchen for her brother and mother.
What Happened?
According to news reports, preliminary investigation suggested that the victim's family was "angry" with her decision to elope and marry. The couple reportedly met at junior college, where they fell in love. They got married in June.
Police personnel said that the woman's family had registered a missing persons complaint. "About eight days later, on 21 June, she got married and the couple turned up at Vaijapur police station. Since then she has been staying with her husband in Ladgaon," a police personnel told Times of India.
The newspaper reported that the woman's mother visited her 10 days ago, and "wept profusely" after hugging her. She reportedly returned with her son on the day of the incident to 'greet' her, as per the report.
The police suspects this to be a case of "pre-mediated" murder. Goyal said that while the mobile phone on which the purported selfie was taken has been seized, the photo has been deleted, allegedly by the accused. He said that the phone is being sent for forensic analysis to recover the picture. "It's a crucial piece of evidence," he told Times of India.
