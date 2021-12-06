Aurangabad: Minor Chops Off His Sister's Head For 'Eloping', Detained

According to news reports, preliminary investigation suggested that the victim's family was "angry" with her decision to elope and marry. The couple reportedly met at junior college, where they fell in love. They got married in June.

Police personnel said that the woman's family had registered a missing persons complaint. "About eight days later, on 21 June, she got married and the couple turned up at Vaijapur police station. Since then she has been staying with her husband in Ladgaon," a police personnel told Times of India.

The newspaper reported that the woman's mother visited her 10 days ago, and "wept profusely" after hugging her. She reportedly returned with her son on the day of the incident to 'greet' her, as per the report.

The police suspects this to be a case of "pre-mediated" murder. Goyal said that while the mobile phone on which the purported selfie was taken has been seized, the photo has been deleted, allegedly by the accused. He said that the phone is being sent for forensic analysis to recover the picture. "It's a crucial piece of evidence," he told Times of India.