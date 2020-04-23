‘Attacked by Cong Workers’: Arnab Alleges After Comments on Sonia

He narrated that at around 12:15 am when he was driving back from the studio in the Bombay Dyeing Complex in Lower Parel to his home with his wife, he noticed two men who were trying to drive parallel to his car. They then overtook the vehicle, forcing Goswami to hit the brakes, he added.



“At that point of time, one of the two people started pointing specifically at me and he turned his bike back and came right next to my car. Then they started hitting my car and trying to break the windowpane of my car. They were repeatedly hitting the windowpane of my car. Their attempt was to break the windowpane of my car; for a few seconds, I couldn't guess what was happening and took a little while to react. I ducked in that point of time,” he said.



Goswami said that he then managed to accelerate and enter his compound, which was about 500 metres away.

“I asked them (his security guards) what happened and who were these people and they said to me that they were Congress workers, youth Congress workers who had been sent to attack me and youth Congress workers who said that had tailed me and they were given instructions by their higher-ups, to attack me, to teach me a lesson. So I just want to tell you, Sonia Gandhi, that you are the biggest coward in this country right now,” he said.