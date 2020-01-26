Multiple Explosions Rock Assam as India Celebrates Republic Day
Multiple grenade explosions rocked Assam on Sunday, 26 January, as celebrations for India’s 71st Republic Day kicked off across the country. One took place near a gurdwara in Dibrugarh district and one at a shop near NH-37 at Graham Bazaar, also in Dibrugarh, ANI reported.
Another explosion took place in the oil town of Duliajan, whose details are still awaited, PTI reported quoting police, while one more hit Teok Ghat under Sonari police station of Charaideo district.
PTI reported that senior officials have rushed to the explosion sites and details of casualty are awaited.
According to Hindustan Times, United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) (ULFA-I) is suspected to be behind the blasts.
Speaking about the explosion at Graham Bazaar, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant told ANI that they had received information and an investigation had begun to discern who was involved.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with details.)
(With inputs from ANI, PTI and Hindustan Times.)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )