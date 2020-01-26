Multiple Explosions Rock Assam as India Celebrates Republic Day

Multiple grenade explosions rocked Assam on Sunday, 26 January, as celebrations for India’s 71st Republic Day kicked off across the country. One took place near a gurdwara in Dibrugarh district and one at a shop near NH-37 at Graham Bazaar, also in Dibrugarh, ANI reported.

Another explosion took place in the oil town of Duliajan, whose details are still awaited, PTI reported quoting police, while one more hit Teok Ghat under Sonari police station of Charaideo district.

PTI reported that senior officials have rushed to the explosion sites and details of casualty are awaited.