Assam-Mizoram Border Tense After Death of Alleged Drug Peddler  

Tension along the Assam-Mizoram border show no signs of dissipating. On the night of Monday, 2 November, a 48-year-old Assam resident died in a hospital at Vairengte in Kolasib district after he was allegedly arrested with 420 mg of heroin packed in 14 small plastic containers, a senior police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Intyaz Ali alias Intazul Laskar, a resident of Lailapur in Assam's Cachar district.

Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia said Ali, a well-known drug peddler from Lailapur, was caught by volunteers of Young Mizo Association (YMA) when he was trying to hand over the drug consignment to two locals in the Mautui Zau forest area in Vairengte on Sunday afternoon.