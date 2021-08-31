21 Out of 34 Districts in Assam Affected by Floods, 2 Children Dead

Floods have once again ravaged the state of Assam, while 3.63 lakh people in 21 of the 34 districts have been affected by severe rainfall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 31 August, spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and took stock of the flood situation in many parts of the state, news agency IANS reported.

He said in a tweet, "Assured of all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation."