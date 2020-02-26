Muslim Homes Near Damaged Ashok Nagar Mosque Set on Fire, Looted

In the Hindu-dominated Ashok Nagar, a mosque in Gali No 5 was vandalised on Tuesday, the video of which has gone viral. A saffron flag and a tricolour were placed near the dome.

While the flags still flutter atop the mosque, eyewitnesses recalled how the mob had also attacked the adjacent shops and houses and looted expensive items from there.

Gulshan showed around her house which remains in ruins. She laments, “How are we going to make ends meet now? It is better I poison my children and myself and die.”