‘Don’t Want To Lose Another Masjid’: Owaisi on Gyanvapi Mosque Verdict

Owaisi added that the court's decision is also a violation of the Supreme Court judgment given in the Babri Masjid title dispute.

He was quoted as saying, "This is a blatant violation and I hope that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Masjid committee would go to the Supreme Court. I have lost one Babri Masjid and I don't want to lose another masjid,” news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday, "This all is happening to gain political benefits, these issues will break the country. After Ram temple, now peace is needed."