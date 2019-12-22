Arrest Warrant Against Tharoor Over His ‘The Great Indian Novel’

A Thiruvananthapuram court has issued an arrest warrant against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in connection with a case filed against him for allegedly defaming Hindu women in a book published in 1989.

The complainant has alleged that a section of Mr Tharoor's book, The Great Indian Novel, is defamatory to 'Nair' women, reported NDTV. The arrest warrant was issued by Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial First Class Magistrate after Tharoor failed to present himself at the court.